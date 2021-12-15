Snowy valley roads likely overnight

Snow overspreads the valley Wednesday night and will likely leave slick roads into the Thursday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 am Thursday. Boise should see 1 or 2 inches of snow with some 3" amounts possible closer to the foothills and in the Weiser area. The least amount of snow should be a dusting to a coating along the Snake River.

The morning commute in the valley will be very slick on untreated roadways and the interstate is likely to be slick overnight but MAY improve toward Thursday morning.

The McCall areas should see 2"-3" of snow from this storm while the ski areas from Bogus to Tamarack to Brundage could see 5"-10" of fluffy powder by late Thursday.

If snow is still covering the ground by the time the sun goes down Thursday we can expect temperatures to plummet to near 20 degrees Friday morning and into the teens on Saturday morning.

The next threat for snow may not come until Monday or Tuesday of next week. Stay connected to my Facebook page for continued updates.