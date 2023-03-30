Snowy morning in Boise, another round of accumulating snow impacting the mountains this weekend

Upwards of 2" reported in southeast Boise by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning. Bogus Basin recording over a foot of snow and surpassing 300" for the season. We are right around the typical peak snowpack and many basins are expected to continue to pile on snow through the weekend.

This will lead to some concerns further down the road, especially if the snow melts quickly or there is a widespread rain event. Flooding or landslides may become an issue. However, the moisture continues to improve the drought situation. Around 50% of the D-4 Moderate drought was removed on Thursday's drought update, mainly for areas in the southern Idaho.

The upper level low pressure that was the cause of today's wintry weather pulls away into Montana during the afternoon. Precipitation gradually comes to an end in the Treasure and Magic valleys, while scattered snow showers continue in the mountains.

There will be a short-lived reprieve from moisture on Friday. It will remain mostly cloudy and cool. Rain showers and mountain snow develop late Friday night into Saturday. Heavy mountain snow is likely on Saturday with upwards of a foot for higher elevations. There will also likely be moderate to heavy snow accumulation in Long Valley.

By next week, conditions gradually improve but temperatures remain well below average by early April standards. There are some long-range weather models indicating a warm up late next week and possibly the first 60 degree temperature since November 1st, 2022.