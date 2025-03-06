Snowfall set to impact the Magic Valley here's what you need to know

Heads up, everyone! After a quiet Wednesday, a system heading into Southern Idaho will bring snow and rain across southern Idaho, aiding in a slippery morning commute.

Idaho News 6

Road conditions will be slippery and icy as you travel into the Magic Valley. A system moving in from the south will bring moderate to heavy snowfall into South Central Idaho. Thus, a Winter storm warning has been issued through Friday morning, in addition to the Winter Weather Advisory in place along Southwest Idaho.

We aren't looking at too much rain or snowfall for the Treasure Valley overall. However, blustery conditions from NW winds are likely with 25 mph-35 mph wind speeds and gusts up to 50 mph possible. The wind advisory set in place for the Treasure Valley will end tonight, be sure to secure any loose objects outside.

Accumulations along southwest Idaho linger between 2 to 4 inches, with up towards 8 inches above 5500 ft. Areas in SE Idaho have the potential to see 9 to 18 inches above 6000 ft.

Again the Treasure Valley isn't expecting any major accumulations, but if you're driving into SE Idaho be prepared for wintry driving conditions!

As we move into Friday morning we are going to be looking at mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. The next chances of rain hover into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Drive safe if you're traveling along Southern Idaho today.

