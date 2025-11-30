Snowfall hitting the valley floors

The first snowfall of the season is expected to arrive early Sunday morning.

A cold front dropping in will bring solid precipitation to both Treasure and Magic Valley. Trace amounts for some parts, but the higher elevations could get 1-2 inches over the next 24 hours. Snowfall stalls soon after, with clear weather Sunday afternoon.

Snow is set to return to Idaho with another cold front dropping those temperatures. The rest of the week is set to be clearer, but the cool temperatures are expected to stick around, with no 50s in the forecast for Idaho.

Get ready for the snowfall! December is looking to have a chilly start.