Snow will blanket central Idaho Tuesday

Ski resorts to see 2"-7" of snow by Wednesday
Snow will blanket central Idaho Tuesday
Posted at 2:48 PM, Mar 07, 2022
A storm system will drop southeast from the Gulf of Alaska bringing snow to central Idaho Tuesday. Bogus Basin will see 2"-4" by Wednesday morning with Brundage Mountain Resort and Tamarack Resort expecting 3"-7".

In the Treasure Valley, light snow showers will fall during the Tuesday morning commute followed by scattered rain showers Tuesday afternoon. Expect a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Blustery winds up to 35 mph will be whipping through the valley on Wednesday making it feel chilly despite afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s.

Colder air moves in on Thursday and Friday followed by milder temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Saturday looks mostly sunny but showers will move in on Sunday and possibly Monday.

