Snow today, clear blue skies tomorrow!

NAMPA, Idaho — While temperatures were still very cold Thursday morning, there was no morning breeze to make temperatures feel even cooler.

An incoming snow storm hit the west central mountains early this morning and made it's way into the Treasure Valley shortly before 9 a.m.

This storm as it moved into affected areas reduced visibility to about 2-3 miles in some areas, lower in others.

This is not a big storm and so snow accumulation is expected to be light across the entire state with 1"-2" of fluffy snow anticipated at our ski resorts.

Temperatures in the valley remain frigid and light winds will impact our air temperatures sometime after noon.