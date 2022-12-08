Snow storm set to hit Idaho tonight

Active weather is on its way to the region.

After a mostly sunny day, a snow storm will hit western Idaho bringing snow accumulation to our valleys and mountain areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to remind us to use caution if we're headed out this evening...it's going to be slick and slippery...so slide-offs possible.

ADVISORY: Overnight a snow storm will migrate into Idaho and is set to bring slippery and slick road conditions.

SNOW TOTALS: 0.5-2" valley, 3-8" mountains

UPCOMING: A second wave of wintry moisture hits Fri night/Sat morning#Idaho #Boise #IDwx #TreasureValley #MagicValley pic.twitter.com/toZHl1OqEh — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) December 8, 2022



The system will move eastward through southern Idaho bringing precipitation to the East Central Mountains near Sun Valley and Ketchum tomorrow during the day. Magic Valley will also see snow during the day tomorrow.

By the afternoon everything will have cleared up in the region, but it's a brief break before more active weather hits Friday night and continues Saturday/Sunday.

In some areas, temperatures will warm to the upper 30s and low 40s over the next few days. That means moisture will fall in the form of a rain/snow mix.

Next week temps are set to drop drastically with unseasonably cold temps! Yikes....At least we'll have fresh powder on the mountains!