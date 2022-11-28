Snow showers travel through Idaho Monday

Snow really is the name of the game today here in the Gem State. I'm tracking varying levels of snow accumulation throughout the region today as we experience off and on snow showers through Monday afternoon/evening.

Generally, in the valleys we will see less than inch of snow accumulate...but some localized areas will 1-3" snow.

The system will push southeast through the day, so by mid-day the Treasure Valley will see less action around 3 PM while the Magic Valley will see wet weather action through the evening until 11 PM.

The West Central Mountains will see heavier snow amounts, about 3-7" in the mountains. That's why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect...to warn us to stay safe on the roads today....it's going to be slick and even icy in some locations.

Tomorrow we'll see a brief break in the wet weather pattern with mostly sunny conditions.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we'll see a return of a snow storm.