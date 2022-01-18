Snow showers Thursday break up a stagnant weather pattern

NAMPA, Idaho — Dry, cooler weather persists across Idaho today.

Light snow showers with little to no accumulation is expected across east central Oregon and west central Idaho later today.

By Thursday morning widespread snow showers make their way into the forecast. In lower elevations it'll turn into on and off rain/snow with the mountains gathering a couple inches of snow.

An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect until Friday. The inversion will weaken with this storm and may clear out briefly for Friday and maybe Saturday but will resurge over the weekend.