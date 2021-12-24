Watch
Weather

Actions

Snow showers through this weekend

Slick roads are possible Sunday and Monday morning
Videos
Snow showers through this weekend
Posted at 4:07 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 18:14:17-05

Snow showers Friday night and again as the day progresses on Saturday. Colder temperatures could cause slick roads Sunday and Monday morning.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s on Saturday then barely to the freezing point Sunday afternoon. Much colder weather arrives early next week with afternoon highs only in the low 20s and snow showers may return on Tuesday into Wednesday. These snow showers will bring light accumulations of snow in the valley that will not melt and roads will be slick at times.

In central Idaho, snow will continue heavy at times from now through Sunday. Roads will be very slick and ski areas could see another 18"+ of snow before tapering off on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018