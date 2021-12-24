Snow showers through this weekend

Snow showers Friday night and again as the day progresses on Saturday. Colder temperatures could cause slick roads Sunday and Monday morning.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s on Saturday then barely to the freezing point Sunday afternoon. Much colder weather arrives early next week with afternoon highs only in the low 20s and snow showers may return on Tuesday into Wednesday. These snow showers will bring light accumulations of snow in the valley that will not melt and roads will be slick at times.

In central Idaho, snow will continue heavy at times from now through Sunday. Roads will be very slick and ski areas could see another 18"+ of snow before tapering off on Monday.