Snow showers overnight, slick secondary roads Friday

A few more inches of snow fell in the Treasure Valley on Thursday adding to what fell on Wednesday. A half-foot of snow is common across the valley with some areas having deeper snow than that.

Snow showers will continue overnight causing some roads that turned just wet Thursday afternoon to become snow-covered and icy into Friday morning.

Drier air will move into the valley as Friday progresses and with that drier air will come a very cold airmass. Temperatures in the valley will go below zero in many places on both Friday and Saturday nights. Areas of dense fog are possible as well.

Our next snow is likely to be Monday night and Tuesday. 3"-6" of snow is possible in the valley with this storm. Computer models are forecasting a warm-up changing the snow to rain later on Tuesday. I am thinking there is a decent chance that cold air trapped in the valley will keep this storm all snow. Eventually warmer air may move in on Wednesday but this is still a bit too early to know for sure.

The mountains will see another atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow all next week.

