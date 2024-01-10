Snow showers impacting the Wednesday morning commute; More mountain snow ahead of chilly weekend

A cold front passed through yesterday triggering thunderstorms, strong wind gusts (50-70mph wind gusts) and whiteout conditions for some areas. Mountain Home AFB measured a wind gust of 67mph, Boise's top wind gust hit 49mph and Twin Falls experienced a 59mph wind gust. Highway 20 is closed in both directions (as of 4:15 AM) from Dixie to Fairfield due to blizzard conditions.

Currently, a second cold front is on the move through southwest Idaho, bringing some heavy snow showers to the Treasure Valley and continued heavier mountain snow. The snow totals in the valleys will be around 1-4", but roadways will still be slippery for the Wednesday morning commute. Valley spots are expected to receive a coating to 2 inches of snow, which will wrap up by lunchtime.

Windy conditions will persist throughout the day, with gusts to 35mpg in the Treasure Valley and 50mph in the Magic Valley. The mountains could see gusts topping 40mph, and brief whiteouts are possible. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the Owyhees and Camas Prairie.

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue in the mountains until Sunday morning, with mountain valleys receiving 1-2 feet of snow and higher terrain and ski resorts receiving 3-4 feet or more. The west central mountains will see the heaviest amounts.

In the lower valleys, there will be on and off snow showers until Friday, but a stronger system is set to impact the area on Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of snow are possible, especially in the Boise foothills. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for the rest of the week, and a drier and colder air mass will arrive over the weekend and into next week, with highs struggling to reach the 20s.