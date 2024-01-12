Snow showers for the morning commute; frigid air in place for the weekend

An arctic front is beginning to move across southern Idaho spreading bands of heavier snow into the valley. Temperatures have been in the low to mid 30s, but will drop into the 20s once the front passes through. As temperatures begin to crash, snow will begin to coat the roadways creating icy and slick roads.

The wind has been gusting over 50mph in the Magic Valley creating whiteout conditions at times.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 11:00 PM Saturday for the Treasure Valley, eastern Oregon and the central mountains. A Blizzard Warning will be active until 5:00 AM Saturday for the Owyhees, the Magic Valley, and eastern Idaho. Snow will start in southern Idaho later in the evening, with strong winds and heavy snow developing overnight. Wind gusts of 50-60mph will cause whiteout conditions at times.

The arctic front will stall near the Nevada border, limiting snowfall to areas south of the Treasure and Magic valleys, resulting in a brief break Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. However, a warmer Pacific system will bring heavy snowfall to the valley as significant moisture overrides the cold arctic air.

Weather models diverge regarding the snowfall on Saturday, with some projecting upwards of a foot of snow in Boise and others predicting most of the heavy snowfall to remain off to the south. In any case, difficult travel conditions are expected due to gusty winds over 45mph, reduced visibility, and blowing snow on roadways. Mountain travel will be almost impossible.

Heavy snowfall will persist in the mountains until Sunday morning, with 8-12 inches in the mountain valleys and 12-24+ inches at higher elevations and for ski resorts. The snow will taper off on Sunday, but frigid arctic air will remain in place until early next week. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s, with overnight lows potentially reaching single digits or below zero. Dry conditions persist until Wednesday when another round of snow is anticipated.