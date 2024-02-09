Snow showers for the morning commute, but what about the rest of the day? Check out my latest forecast here.

Good Morning Idaho, HAPPY FRIYAY!!!

Yesterday we started off the morning pretty chilly, 30s to start the day! Ending it with partly sunny skies and mid 40s. We have seen a major flip flop in temperatures the past two weeks. The beginning of last week, we broke records with temperatures being in the 60s. This week we are back in the 40s! Hopefully Phil was right and we start to see warmer temperatures soon.

Today the Treasure Valley can expect a snow shower on the way to work, drive safely- roads will become slippery. Luckily this will wrap up by noon, with snow amounts remaining minimal, ranging from dusting to 1/2". As the system continues, it will begin to move south over the Great Basin.

Idaho News 6

Layers will still be key today as cold air will push into the Valley. Waking up temperatures will be in the 20s, with a high of 42 degrees!

This weekend will be partly sunny just in time for Superbowl weekend! Stay up to date with my forecasts here Sophia cruz (@sophiacruzwx) • Instagram photos and videos