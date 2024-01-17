Snow showers continue for the Wednesday morning commute; a wintry mix takes shape for the afternoon

Although not as cold as yesterday morning, temperatures are hovering in the teens in the valleys, making for a frigid start to our Wednesday. Unfortunately it is going to be another slow commute in the Treasure Valley as most roads are snow-covered and slick. On and off snow showers will persist throughout the commute. Take it extremely slow and give yourself plenty of extra time!

There is a temperature inversion in place as mild air surges in aloft. This may lead to patchy freezing drizzle throughout the day as rain falls into a shallow layer of subfreezing air near the surface in the lower valleys. Meanwhile, snow continues to pile up in the mountains with around 2-4 inches accumulating during the day today and 6-12 inches total through Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature mostly dry conditions for the Treasure Valley, but precipitation will fill back into the mountains. Snow levels should rise to around 4500-5000 feet by Thursday afternoon. It will be the warmest afternoon in nearly a week as temperatures climb to around 40°.

Seasonable temperatures and unsettled weather look to continue into the weekend. As temperatures continue to climb to near 40° each day, precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain in the valley. However, there could occasionally be a changeover to wintry mix with little to no accumulation.