Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Snow showers continue for the Wednesday morning commute; a wintry mix takes shape for the afternoon

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 07:10:36-05

Although not as cold as yesterday morning, temperatures are hovering in the teens in the valleys, making for a frigid start to our Wednesday. Unfortunately it is going to be another slow commute in the Treasure Valley as most roads are snow-covered and slick. On and off snow showers will persist throughout the commute. Take it extremely slow and give yourself plenty of extra time!

There is a temperature inversion in place as mild air surges in aloft. This may lead to patchy freezing drizzle throughout the day as rain falls into a shallow layer of subfreezing air near the surface in the lower valleys. Meanwhile, snow continues to pile up in the mountains with around 2-4 inches accumulating during the day today and 6-12 inches total through Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature mostly dry conditions for the Treasure Valley, but precipitation will fill back into the mountains. Snow levels should rise to around 4500-5000 feet by Thursday afternoon. It will be the warmest afternoon in nearly a week as temperatures climb to around 40°.

Seasonable temperatures and unsettled weather look to continue into the weekend. As temperatures continue to climb to near 40° each day, precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain in the valley. However, there could occasionally be a changeover to wintry mix with little to no accumulation.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018