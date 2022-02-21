Snow showers & cold air coming in to kick off the week!

NAMPA, Idaho — Today: This morning, radar revealed light snow showers in Owyhee County. Arctic air mass was also picked up over Canada and Montana areas and is expected to reach our area tonight and stick around through Wednesday.

Valley, Boise and Elmore Counties should receive several inches of new snow by this afternoon. In Baker County a separate weaker front will roll through.

High temperatures today will average 30-40 degrees. Low temperatures in the valley will range mid-20's to high teens, in the mountains 0-15 degrees.

Tomorrow: Bitter cold winds with gusts upwards to 20-30mph will come through Idaho but miss mountain passes. Windchill will dip near 20 below tomorrow and Wednesday night in central Idaho and Camas Prairie.