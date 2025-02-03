Snow showers across the Treasure Valley Monday morning causing slick commute

Good Morning Idaho, I hope the weekend treated you well!

Prepare for an active weather week by grabbing the umbrella and having your snow shoes ready to go!

Heading out the door today, prepare for slick and wet roads. Snow showers have caused accumulations on surfaces at or below freezing! This will change over to rain as we head into the later afternoon and evening.

Here's a look at those slick driving conditions this morning, give yourself some extra time to head into your morning commute.

Idaho News 6 Drive safe and slowly into your morning commute, roads are slick and wet.

Idaho News 6

A stationary front is causing snow showers along the Treasure Valley this morning, with 1"-3" possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will extend into 11 am along the Treasure Valley. Surrounding areas will remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 pm this afternoon. If you are traveling along the mountains, wintry driving conditions will aid in slick roads. Drive safely!

Forecast for the week ahead

Monday

Snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. High near 40. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday Night

Rain. Low around 36. Southeast wind 7 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

Rain. High near 44. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain before 11pm, then rain and snow likely. Low around 32. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night

Snow. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday

Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

As always take care of yourself and others,

Stay up to date right here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/