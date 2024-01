IDAHO — A cold, beautiful, and clear Sunday will us lead into a very active weather week for the gem state.

Monday should see partly cloudy conditions and then expect snow to come around the Treasure Valley late heading into Tuesday. Temperatures that day should hit the low 40 so a rain-snow mix is expected.

Snow will continue to fall for a majority of the week as temperatures drop into the 30s. Lows will be in the teens as winter takes hold of Idaho.