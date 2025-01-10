Snow moving in tonight find out how much we're expecting right here

TGIF Idaho - we've made it through the week together.

As we continue to move through January, the trend across Idaho is a cold and dry pattern. While you were sleeping, lows dropped towards the negatives! Stanley I'm talking to you. Valley floors sat in the 20s.

Idaho News 6

This morning, bundle up! We are starting the day in those mid to upper 20s. Keep the layers with you as you head into the afternoon, winds will increase ahead of a cold front arriving tonight. This will keep wind chill factors below freezing despite highs sitting near 38°F this afternoon.

What the thermometer will pick up

Idaho News 6

What it will feel like factoring the wind in:

Idaho News 6

The cold front does bring a slight dusting! As the front moves from West to East snow showers will start along the West Central Mountains and Bakery city near 3pm, reaching the Treasure Valley around rush hour! This would contribute to slick spots on the roads, so be cautious driving home today. Overnight this system will head over to eastern Idaho bringing the snow towards the Magic Valley nearing 9pm. Snow totals will range from 1"-4" for mountains, near half along valley floors.

Saturday morning, snow showers will continue along the West Central Mountains. Near valley floors, surfaces below freezing will allow the snow to stick. Otherwise much of this will melt off as temperatures warm along Valley floors into Saturday afternoon. Do keep the layers with you, winds remain breezy into Saturday!

Sunday looks to remain calm and cold with highs nearing 36°F and this drop follows us into the next work week!

Idaho News 6

California Fires Updates

Wildfires Rage Across Southern California Amid Powerful Windstorm

One of the most destructive wind storms within Southern California, has aided in wildfires growing across the area. Evacuations have been made and infrastructure has been lost.

Key Facts:

Winds: have peaked over 80 mph, with isolated gusts reaching 100 mph in mountains and foothills. Containment has yet to improve, winds will pick up again today with gusts between 60mph-70mph possible again this morning. Good news is that winds are expected to slow this evening before picking up again on Sunday, giving firefighters a chance to contain the fires.

Wildfires:

Eaton Fire (Altadena area): 13,690 acres, 100+ structures destroyed, 2 fatalities. Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 2,000+ structures burned. Hurst Fire (Sylmar): 855 acres. Lidia Fire: 348 acres Sunset Fire: 43 acres

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations were ordered for areas near the Eaton Fire.

Red Flag Warnings: In effect until 6 p.m PT. Friday for multiple areas, including the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, and San Gabriel Valley.

