Snow moving in tonight and warming temperatures on the way

Happy Tuesday!

Many areas in the lower valleys are waking up to the chilliest morning in over 2 years. Arctic air remains in place, but as a weak high pressure ridge builds in warmer air will begin to move in aloft.

For today, be sure to bundle up and wear a couple of layers as wind chills are well below zero in many spots. Skies will remain mostly sunny into the afternoon, followed by increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Upper Treasure Valley which will remain in effect through 11am tomorrow. 2-4 inches of snowfall is expected. Short range weather models are indicating heavier snow amounts may impact the Lower Treasure Valley and Owyhee Mountains with 3-6 inches of snowfall expected. Thus, the National Weather Service has upgraded the advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for these zones.

Idaho News 6

Heavy snowfall will impact the mountains Tuesday night through Thursday. 6-12" will accumulate 6-12 inches in the mountain valleys, with 12-20"+ for the ski resorts nad higher peaks. Luckily, this means plenty of fresh powder days for skiers and snowboarders.

Meanwhile, snow mixes with rain, sleet and freezing rain making for extremely messy roads on Wednesday. Localized flooding is possible as temperatures warm and snowmelt commences.

Continue to bundle up and have an awesome Tuesday!