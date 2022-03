NAMPA, Idaho — A little sunshine on Monday, light snow by Tuesday

Morning snow will be falling in the central mountains from a storm system dropping down from the north. 2"-5" of snow could fall in McCall between Tuesday and Wednesday. 4"-10" of snow could fall at Brundage Mountain and Tamarack Resorts.

A rain/snow mix in the Treasure Valley is on tap for Tuesday morning with rain showers in the afternoon.