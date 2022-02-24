Watch
Snow gives way to a sunny & cold Friday

Temperatures plunge overnight
Posted at 4:01 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 18:08:27-05

The Treasure Valley received a coating of snow on Thursday while ski areas were covered by 1"-2".

Arctic cold will continue overnight with valley temperatures in the teens and central mountain valleys plunging well below zero.

Bright sunshine will dominate Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will climb above 40 degrees this weekend in the Treasure Valley.

By Monday, temperatures will warm to above normal topping 50 degrees, and will approach 60 degrees by Wednesday. Moisture will increase next week and our snowpack will get a boost in central Idaho and possibly southern Idaho as well.

