Snow arrives in the Treasure Valley

Snow will start in the western Treasure Valley before sunrise Monday. Some slick roads are possible in Canyon, Payette, and Washington counties. Temperatures will warm above freezing with snow mixing with rain later in the day. Ada County, including Boise, will likely have temperatures above freezing in the morning snow showers changing to rain showers.

The central mountains will see an inch or so of snow with some slick roads in the morning.

A break in the precipitation on Tuesday with valley rain showers and mountain snow showers returning on Wednesday. Another couple of inches of snow should fall above 4000 feet.

Tamarack and Brundage Resorts should see 3"-6" of snow through Thursday and 4"-8" snow totals through Saturday morning. Bogus Basin should see 3"-6" snow totals for this same time period.

More snow is possible for all the ski areas over the coming weekend but there is a lot of uncertainty as to whether this snow will materialize. Stay connected for my updates.

The valley will see colder air coming in Thursday with a chance of snow showers on Thursday night and Friday.