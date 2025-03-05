Snow and rain are set to arrive soon, find out when and where right here

It's hump day! Cheers to the weekend on the horizon.

A system to the South of us will track in this afternoon, bringing rain to Southern Idaho and SE Oregon as early as 1 pm today. The system will intensify overnight, bringing gusty winds and widespread showers by Thursday morning. Plan accordingly and give yourself extra time for Thursday morning's commute.

Snow levels start at 5,000-5,5000 ft Wednesday afternoon and lower to valley floors by Thursday morning. The heavier amounts of snow will lay to the south of Burns and Boise, 2"-5" of snowfall is possible in Harney/Malheur counties, Owyhee/Southern Twin falls counties. Please be cautious driving around these counties as roads may be very slick and icy.

The Treasure Valley will see a mix of rain and snow at times, but amounts are expected to remain under an inch.

The system will exit by Friday morning and clear, dry conditions will return just in time for the weekend.

Our next chance of showers falls on Tuesday.

