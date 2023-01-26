Snow and arctic cold take aim for Idaho

Snow is headed to central Idaho just in time for the Winter Carnival in McCall causing some slick roads for travelers in the higher elevations.

1"-3" of snow is likely in the McCall area on Friday with another 1"-3" likely on Saturday making for a snowy weekend for the Winter Carnival. The snow will end from north to south around sunrise on Sunday providing improving road conditions. That being said, an arctic cold front will be blasting through at the time so there may still be an issue with blowing snow in some areas. Please be prepared for winter travel in central Idaho this weekend.

In the Treasure Valley, there will be a lot of cloud cover but limited precipitation. Gusty winds will develop during the day and highs will be back in the 40s. On Saturday snow will develop likely at night along that arctic cold front. Typically when this happens the valley gets a coating to an inch of snow along with some blowing snow then the very cold air rushed in after. Whatever snow accumulates on Saturday night will stay with us till the end of next week as low temperatures plunge to near zero in the valley!

Stay connected right here for updates on our return to winter!

