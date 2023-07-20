Watch Now
Smokey skies and heat! Summertime intensifies

Idaho News 6
Posted at 4:57 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 07:06:34-04

Summertime is in full swing this week as we reach consistent triple-digit heat and start to see wildfire conditions grow. Expect hazy conditions this morning in the Treasure Valley.

Breezy conditions have worsened smokey skies in the Treasure Valley Thursday morning. Air quality has been reduced down to moderate levels with slightly thicker smoke near Idaho City.

Temperatures warm another few degrees today, in the Boise area we are looking at a high of 104! The Magic Valley and mountain valleys will stick to highs in the mid-90s. The central mountains are also seeing warmer temps today as this ridge of high pressure builds. McCall tracking a high of 90 degrees today, while Stanley is looking at a high of 88.

We're looking at peak heat on Saturday, but temperatures stay warm through next week continuing to sit in the mid-90s Monday/Tuesday.

