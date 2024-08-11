Smoke still lingers as wildfires grow in Idaho; Cooler temperatures on the way

August continues with more haze and smoke in the forecast but some nicer temperatures will improve our weather just a bit.

The Paddock incident has now grown to over 187,000 acres along with other incidents like the Snag and Dollar producing a lot of smoke for the Gem state.

Westerly winds helped push some of that away but don't expect the poor air quality to disappear any time soon.

Good news though! For the first time in what has felt like a long time, upper 80's are expected in the forecast which will be some nice relief to the heat we have experienced this Summer.

The Treasure valley will return to low 90's just after the middle of the week but an extended break from the triple digits will hopefully be a continued trend into more consistent cooler weather.

Happy Saturday Idaho. Enjoy your Sunday and stay safe.