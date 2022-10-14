Smoke set to thicken through this evening, temperatures will be mild this weekend

Temperatures the next few days will be hanging out well-above normal but not quite breaking any records.

We're talking about high temps consistently in the low to mid-70s for the weekend in the valleys of southern Idaho. Mountain towns will see slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s. These conditions are 10-15 degrees above normal in the Boise area.

The ridge of high pressure that's currently sitting above the western United States will see a shift tomorrow when it comes in close contact with a low pressure system coming from the north. The low pressure system is primarily hitting the midwest, but because of its proximity it will create windy conditions through the Gem State Saturday. This will push a lot of smoke into the southern Idaho and eastern Oregon through tomorrow night.

Sunday will be a lot more calm and sunny as the low-pressure system moves further east and leaves the region to contend with remaining high-pressure.

Not a lot of cloud cover is expected over the next few days and through next week conditions will remain relatively stable.