Smoke plume worsens here's what you need to know

Happy hump Day Idaho, I hope the work week has been treating you well.

Waking up temperatures will kick off the day in the 50s, grab a light jacket heading out the door. This afternoon will remain comfortable in the mid 80s! While we are looking nice on the thermometer, this won't be the case for the air quality.

Below is a current outlook, areas in red and orange are unhealthy to hazardous air quality. Today is a good day to spend time indoors, catch up on a book or watching your favorite show! It looks like this smoke will be sticking with us into the weekend. We will get through it together

Idaho News 6

As we prepare to wrap up the work week temperatures will hover in the 90s. Looking cooler into next week.

As always, take care of yourself and others

We will make it through the smoke plume together.