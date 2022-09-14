Smoke may be on the way out but we will be dealing with a major change in weather this weekend

Rain fell across the area and the smoke has been decreasing. Your weekend plans may get more rain. The Boise State Football forecast looks comfortable.

Showers & storms will affect Idaho's central mountains Wednesday afternoon. The smoke will continue to thin out on Wednesday and the valley will see temps above 80 degrees with a good deal of sunshine.

Thursday afternoon will be highlighted by numerous showers & storms with some heavy downpours. Stay connected for updates on my Thursday forecast.

By Friday it will be nice in the valley much of the day but during the evening showers and storms will form and last into Friday night.

Saturday will be partly cloudy can quite cool in the valley with temperatures in the low to mid-70s for the kickoff of the Boise State game. There is a chance of a shower in Boise by late in the game.

Saturday night rain is a good possibility in the valley and showers along with very cool weather will likely linger into Sunday. The central mountain fires could get a good soaking on Sunday!