Smoke in the forecast as wildfires impact the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Haze is expected in the forecast as the Range Fire brings smoke into the Treasure Valley but we will at least have cooler conditions to pair with it.

We do have more showers on the way for Boise. Luckily they will pass early Saturday morning so our weekend will stay nice and dry.

Both days this weekend will be in the low 90s with the start of the coming work week seeing a high of 83°. The cooler conditions only stick around for a moment as low 90s return soon after but it is nice to see August start with the nice temperatures.

Enjoy the weekend ahead and here is your extended forecast:

Saturday: Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92°

Sunday: Areas of smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 93°

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83°. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88°.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 91°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89°.