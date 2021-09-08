Smoke & Heat Continue

Temperatures will stay hot through Thursday before cooling on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop on Friday, especially during the afternoon. If you are headed to the Boise State Broncos game expect some storm at tailgate time but clearing as kickoff at 7:30 pm approaches. Stay connected for updates as I will get more specific on the timing of the storms as Friday approaches.

Smoke will continue through at least Thursday then could thin a bit into the weekend as our wind shifts bringing in cooler temperatures from the northewest.