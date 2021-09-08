Watch
Weather

Actions

Smoke & Heat Continue

Highs in the low to mid-90s
Videos
Smoke & Heat Continue
Posted at 10:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 00:06:12-04

Temperatures will stay hot through Thursday before cooling on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop on Friday, especially during the afternoon. If you are headed to the Boise State Broncos game expect some storm at tailgate time but clearing as kickoff at 7:30 pm approaches. Stay connected for updates as I will get more specific on the timing of the storms as Friday approaches.

Smoke will continue through at least Thursday then could thin a bit into the weekend as our wind shifts bringing in cooler temperatures from the northewest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018