Smoke blanket continues as temperatures take a slight dip

Walking out the door this morning, you may want to grab a light jacket. The cold front that came through late Wednesday has caused temperatures to drop near the 60s and 50s this morning. However, don't get to comfortable temperatures will be in the 90s this afternoon.

As far as smoke goes, winds from the Northwest will continue to push smoke from Oregon on top of a southwesterly flow bringing smoke from fires in California. This will create a thick smoke blanket over us through the weekend. This will cause poor air quality across the Treasure Valley through the weekend, you're gonna wanna re frame from spending long periods of time outdoors. Being outside for long periods may cause itchy eyes, itchy throat, or already worsen medical conditions.

Saturday a chance of storms will be possible over the Central Mountains, and Eastern Idaho.

Sunday will be dry and remain in the 90s.

The next work week continues with the 90s before shortly returning to the triple digits by Thursday.

Take care of yourself and others

