Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho

Smokey skies in Sun Valley Friday
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 09:15:19-04

Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend...so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday.

Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas of southern Idaho and the central mountains of Idaho. Eastern Oregon is also feeling the impact of smoke from the Four Corners Fire near Cascade.

Degraded air quality in Idaho

Temperatures are on par with normal levels today - the Treasure Valley high is 82 degrees. We'll see a slight warm up this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures warm up this weekend

