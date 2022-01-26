Light winds are making already freezing temps feel even colder!

NAMPA, Idaho — Brrrr... it's cold out there, there's a wind affecting our atmosphere!

Light winds across Idaho continue packing quite the punch. Boise's already freezing temperatures (mid-20's) felt alot like 12-degree because of a 8mph wind!

In places like Twin Falls the wind chill favored the negatives.

Colder than average temperatures will persist with inversion bringing clouds to the valley and lots of sunshine to the mountains for the rest of the week.

An incoming storm should bring snow to the Treasure Valley Sunday night and Monday.

