Slight chance of precipitation this afternoon, temps warming up

Yippeee!! It's Friday!!

And there's some good news weather wise, starting with how it feels outside.

Temperatures are starting to warm up. Today in the Treasure Valley we're seeing highs in the low 40s. Saturday and Sunday will see highs in the mid to upper 40s! The Magic Valley is also hitting the low 40s today and through the weekend.

We are tracking a weak wave of low pressure pushing into Idaho this afternoon. So, we've got a 10-20% chance of rain/snow in the region. This will be very brief though...so don't expect more than a sprinkle of rain or flurry of snow when it hits.

The more significant action is on track to hit Saturday night into Sunday. We'll see widespread moisture in the area with 4-8 inches of snow expected in the Boise Mountains and even more potential in higher elevations.

