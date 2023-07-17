Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Slight chance of AM showers, cooler weather temporarily in sight

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Idaho News 6
Treasure Valley Day Planner
Cold front hits Idaho this morning
Posted at 4:01 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 06:01:50-04

Sunday was a scorcher with highs in the triple digits in the Treasure Valley! We hit 104 degrees in Boise yesterday evening...and good news, our temperatures are taking a dive today!

Cold front hits Idaho this morning

With the help of a cooler mass of air...we've got a cold front passing through eastern Oregon and SW Idaho today. This will bring an uptick of isolated showers and t-storms Monday morning and leave behind cloud cover and slightly cooler conditions this afternoon. Expect high temps in the Treasure Valley to hit the mid-90s while higher elevations in Idaho will see highs in the low to mid-80s! Sweet relief!

Treasure Valley Day Planner

Enjoy these cooler temps if you can...because another heat wave is headed our way later this week. Temps push into the upper 90s and the triple digits in Boise Wednesday through Sunday.

Treasure Valley extended forecast

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018