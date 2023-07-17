Slight chance of AM showers, cooler weather temporarily in sight

Sunday was a scorcher with highs in the triple digits in the Treasure Valley! We hit 104 degrees in Boise yesterday evening...and good news, our temperatures are taking a dive today!

Idaho News 6

With the help of a cooler mass of air...we've got a cold front passing through eastern Oregon and SW Idaho today. This will bring an uptick of isolated showers and t-storms Monday morning and leave behind cloud cover and slightly cooler conditions this afternoon. Expect high temps in the Treasure Valley to hit the mid-90s while higher elevations in Idaho will see highs in the low to mid-80s! Sweet relief!

Idaho News 6

Enjoy these cooler temps if you can...because another heat wave is headed our way later this week. Temps push into the upper 90s and the triple digits in Boise Wednesday through Sunday.