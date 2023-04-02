Slick roads possible in the valley but huge changes by next weekend

Snow showers continue this evening and overnight with a coating of snow that could make for some slick valley roads before the sun comes up Monday morning.

Blustery, cold winds will blow through the Treasure Valley Monday with a mix of clouds, sun, and snow showers.

Chilly weather will last into Wednesday but milder weather will be noticeable by Thursday. Boise should finally top 60 degrees by Saturday, April 8th. This will be the latest Boise has reached 60 degrees since weather records began over 159 years ago!

By Sunday it could approach 70 degrees in the valley which will accelerate the snow melt in the mountains causing rising creeks, streams, and rivers.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast!

