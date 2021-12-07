Watch
Weather

Actions

Slick roads & foggy skies Tuesday morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:08:20-05

NAMPA, Idaho — Dense patchy fog & light rain impacted commuters across Idaho this morning.

Visibility ranged from zero to eight miles from Gooding all the way to McCall. Conditions have since cleared and roads a drying up gradually.

Wet weather will subside in most areas shortly after 9 am and should dry completely by this afternoon.

Ski areas can expect another 2"-4" of snow Wednesday into Thursday before a more impressive system makes an appearance this weekend. The storm will arrive late Saturday and could push into Monday with 6"-12" of snow in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018