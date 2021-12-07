Slick roads & foggy skies Tuesday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — Dense patchy fog & light rain impacted commuters across Idaho this morning.

Visibility ranged from zero to eight miles from Gooding all the way to McCall. Conditions have since cleared and roads a drying up gradually.

Wet weather will subside in most areas shortly after 9 am and should dry completely by this afternoon.

Ski areas can expect another 2"-4" of snow Wednesday into Thursday before a more impressive system makes an appearance this weekend. The storm will arrive late Saturday and could push into Monday with 6"-12" of snow in the forecast.