Slick morning roads set to clear with warm front

After a snowy start to 2025, slick roads will hopefully clear up as a warm front moves into Idaho.

The 1st of the year brought plenty of snow to Idaho and this morning, road conditions are not the best along with a dense morning fog so be aware on your commute to drive safely.

Temperatures luckily will climb into the 40s today for the Valley regions so those slick roads will be a bit more handle-able. More showers are expected to move in Thursday night with more snow up to the mountains.

Friday will see 50s for some parts of Idaho as a warm front follows all the snow, we will see a drop at the start of the week with cooler weather moving into Idaho.

Be careful on roads this morning!

