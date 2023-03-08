Skiers are going to like this forecast for Idaho

More snow showers will coat the valley briefly but a much stronger storm could blast the mountains again!

Slicks spots are possible on valley road again Tuesday night as another wave of snow has pushed through and temperatures will drop as clouds break overnight. Flurries could make for slick conditions in places Wednesday morning.

Another burst of snow will blast across the valley from west to east Wednesday afternoon. Thunder is possible with this line as it coats the ground with snow again.

Thursday will start dry but an atmospheric river of moisture will blast into the northwest and it could bring easily over a foot of snow for the ski area and a few inches of snow Thursday night in the valley. Temperatures may stay cold enough for slick roads Friday morning but it may warm to near freezing which would cause roads to be more wet than white.

