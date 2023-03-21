Ski season doesn't want to end as more storms target Idaho

Snow continues to pile up in the central mountains into Monday night with a mix of rain and snow in the valley but sunshine will be back in the valley Tuesday for a fairly nice day due to light wind. It will however still be cooler than normal.

The ski areas will continue to see snow until after midnight with several more inches likely. Skiers will have a banner ski day Tuesday in all areas.

A powerful storm will slam into California on Tuesday and then spread snow into Nevada and Utah later in the day making for more difficult travel. The snow will spread into southern Idaho possibly reaching as far north as Boise by Wednesday morning. Some slick roads are possible especially south and east of Boise for the Wednesday morning commute. The afternoon high temperature will be near 50 in the valley.

On Thursday valley rain showers and mountain snow are likely to develop again with snow continuing through Friday in the central mountains. (more great skiing Friday through Sunday). The valley will cool down even more with highs in the 50s Thursday but 40s for Friday and the weekend meaning it will be near 15 degrees below normal by Saturday! The son will likely shine in the valley this weekend.

Stay connected right here for updates to my forecast for the rest of the week!