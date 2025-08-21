Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sizzling weekend approaching- Heat & storm chances on the rise

☀️ Happy Friday Eve, Everyone! Finish the week strong!

Sunny skies and lower 90s will prevail this afternoon. Stay hydrated and continue to wear the sunscreen.

Treasure Valley Day Planner Thursday

A ridge of high pressure to the south will expand northward, increasing temperatures through the weekend. The hottest day approaching will be Saturday, where the Treasure Valley looks to be touching towards 100 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

In addition to the southerly flow that is aiding in the heat up, a slight chance of afternoon storms will be possible Saturday near the ID/NV border due to monsoonal moisture, with breezy winds possible with any storms that do form.

Next week, a surge of monsoon moisture continues to bring chances for afternoon and evening storms through midweek, especially closer to the Nevada border and central Idaho. Temperatures will lower gradually—still above normal Sunday, but returning near seasonal averages by Wednesday.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday
Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Monday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

