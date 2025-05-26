Sizzling summer sunshine on the way this week, check out this forecast

Unseasonably warm temperatures are with us and will continue for the foreseeable future as an area of high pressure builds across the northwest.

Monday

Morning clouds then mostly sunny & warm, with a high near 81. Wind NW 5-12 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Locally breezy in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny & warm, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Thursday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Stay connected right here for updates on my hot extended forecast!