Sizzling summer heat to cool by midweek

Boise touched 102° on Saturday which was just 2° shy of the record for Boise set in 1988. Sunday is a few degrees "less hot" but still a sizzler and many are taking advantage of this heat by getting out in the water and looks like we have a few more days before we see another cool down.

On Monday you'll want to get your sunscreen ready again because it’s going to be sunny and hot, with temperatures soaring up to around 94°. Perfect weather to cool off by the water or at least chill out in the shade!

Tuesday will be another scorcher! with sunny skies and temperatures climbing to near 98° Be sure to keep cool, stay hydrated!

Wednesday: The heatwave continues with clear skies and highs again hitting around 99°.

Thursday: Relief is finally on the horizon! It'll still be sunny but much cooler with a high near 83° which is only a few degrees below normal. It’s the perfect day to get outside and enjoy the more comfortable temperatures. The Boise River is open for floating but cooler temperatures and breezy conditions will make it a bit cool on the water.

Friday: Expect sunny and pleasant weather with a high near 81° and just a bit of a northwest breeze. It’s a great day to play a round of golf with the cooler temperatures!

Next Weekend: The heat makes a comeback with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 90s. Sunday may have some clouds but its a bit early to tell. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or just relaxing outside, make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

And a sneak peak at Thursday the fourth of July I am expecting it to be a bit hotter than average but at at some point over the long holiday weekend a cold front will likely cross the area with gust breezes, cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms.

Stay connected right here for updates to my extended forecast!