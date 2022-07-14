Watch Now
Sizzling summer heat continues through the weekend

Temperatures near or above 100 are expected through Sunday
Posted at 4:44 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 18:45:10-04

Friday will start with clouds early and even a shower or storm in the central mountains the sunshine will move in for the rest of the day with valley temperatures near 100 and the central mountains around 5000 ft will be 85-90!

More of the same for Saturday except there will be fewer morning clouds and even hotter afternoon temperatures by a couple of degrees.

The sizzle continues through Sunday with the high near 101.

On Monday there is a chance that the temperature may drop to the mid-90s but it will likely climb back to the century mark for Tuesday and Wednesday.

