Sizzling Summer Heat Continues

It feels more like mid-summer as temperatures soar into the mid-90s and hold for a few days. Boise should stay smoky for at least the next few days as California wildfire smoke continues to spread into Idaho each day.

It has been dry for a long time but finally, there may be some precipitation by Friday in southwest Idaho. Temperatures should cool about ten degrees and isolated thunderstorms are possible. If you are going to the Boise State Football game at Albertsons Stadium Friday at 7:30 pm stay connected to my forecast for updates on the potential for Friday evening storms in Boise.

The weekend will cool into the low to mid-80s with a partly cloudy sky in the valley.