Sizzling heat returns this week; find out when

After comfortable temperatures over the past few days, we can expect triple-digit heat to return this week, with Tuesday reaching 102° in the valley, followed by another cooldown back into the mid-80s by Thursday for my pick day of the week!
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light wind.
Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light wind.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot early then increasing late day clouds with isolated storms possible. High near 96.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Thursday
Sunny with comfortably warm temperatures. High near 88.
Friday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 92.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 97.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Check out updates to my forecast for the week. Keep checking back right here!