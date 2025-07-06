Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sizzling heat returns this week; find out when

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Sunday 7/6/25
Posted

After comfortable temperatures over the past few days, we can expect triple-digit heat to return this week, with Tuesday reaching 102° in the valley, followed by another cooldown back into the mid-80s by Thursday for my pick day of the week!

Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light wind.

Monday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Light wind.

Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot early then increasing late day clouds with isolated storms possible. High near 96.

Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday
Sunny with comfortably warm temperatures. High near 88.

Friday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 92.

Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday
Sunny and hotter, with a high near 97.

Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Check out updates to my forecast for the week. Keep checking back right here!

