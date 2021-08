After two very comfortable days in the 80s, we can expect a warming trend starting Tuesday and peaking on Friday.

Another heat dome will affect the northwest briefly from Wednesday through Saturday with 100+ heat in Portland, OR again and at least the mid-90s in Seattle.

Boise will see temps near 100 Thursday through Saturday with only a slight drop off to 97 by Sunday.

Much cooler weather back into the low to mid-80s will overspread the Treasure Valley again early to mid-next week.