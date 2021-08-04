Sizzling Heat Gives Way to a Comfortable Weekend

Sizzling heat on Wednesday caused more storms to develop with locally gusty evening wind. We can expect temperatures on Thursday to drop to the mid-90s with some strong late-day & evening thunderstorms forming. Severe storms are possible with the potential for 50-60 mph wind gusts near these storms

A cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning ushering in a cooler northwest wind. Temperatures will drop significantly into the mid-80s for a comfortable day.

Saturday will start out comfortable and warm to the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. On Sunday, the temperatures could remain in the mid-80s with more sunshine.

It may not be until mid-next week that temperatures in the valley hit the mid-90s again.