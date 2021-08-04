Watch
Weather

Actions

Sizzling Heat Gives Way to a Comfortable Weekend

Temperatures Drop into the 80s
Videos
Sizzling Heat Gives Way to a Comfortable Weekend
Posted at 5:29 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 20:03:32-04

Sizzling heat on Wednesday caused more storms to develop with locally gusty evening wind. We can expect temperatures on Thursday to drop to the mid-90s with some strong late-day & evening thunderstorms forming. Severe storms are possible with the potential for 50-60 mph wind gusts near these storms

A cold front will move through the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning ushering in a cooler northwest wind. Temperatures will drop significantly into the mid-80s for a comfortable day.

Saturday will start out comfortable and warm to the upper 80s with lots of sunshine. On Sunday, the temperatures could remain in the mid-80s with more sunshine.

It may not be until mid-next week that temperatures in the valley hit the mid-90s again.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018